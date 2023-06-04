News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo man in custody following hostage situation overnight, kids safe

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old Antigo man is in police custody, and two kids are safe, after a hostage situation Saturday night and ending Sunday morning.

Antigo Police Chief Dan Duly tells NewsChannel 7, Police responded to a call of domestic dispute at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Saturday. When police responded, the man barricaded himself inside the home, with two small children, on the 700 block of Pierce Avenue.

The man threatened to shoot officers. Residents in the area were contacted and told to shelter in place.

During the incident, officers went inside and were able to safely rescue the two children. They’re currently safe at a home in Antigo.

The man surrendered at approximately 7:21 this morning. He’s in custody and formal charges are pending.

Chief Duly says the event was not an active shooter situation.

Tactical units from Langlade County, Lincoln County, Oneida and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as Antigo Fire Department, Street Department and City Gas.

