Order a Copy of a Story or Newscast That Aired on NewsChannel 7

Did we feature you in a story? Did your team win the championship? Or maybe you just like our newscasts so much you want to preserve a copy for future generations.

Whatever the case may be, you can purchase a DVD copy of any of our newscasts or stories.

Simply download a Footage Release Form by clicking the link above. Fill it out and send it back with your check or money order. If you wish to pay cash, bring it and the form to the station any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

More specific instructions are available on the form.

Thanks for watching NewsChannel 7!