The 28-year-old baby sitter already charged with child abuse in a separate case is expected to be charged Friday with first degree negligent manslaughter.
Funeral services will be held Jan. 4 for former State Senator and NewsChannel 7's first anchor and news director Walter John Chilsen, who died at age 95 on Christmas day after a brief illness.
Plover native, former SPASH star and current San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski was named to the NHL All Star team earlier this week.
The Wausau Park and Recreation Committee could approve a location for an urban dog park in Wausau at its next meeting, Monday.