Wausau baby sitter to face murder charge in baby's death

The 28-year-old baby sitter already charged with child abuse in a separate case is expected to be charged Friday with first degree negligent manslaughter.

Funeral service Friday for former Senator, news anchor Walter John Chilsen

Funeral services will be held Jan. 4 for former State Senator and NewsChannel 7's first anchor and news director Walter John Chilsen, who died at age 95 on Christmas day after a brief illness.

Plover native Pavelski named NHL All Star

Plover native, former SPASH star and current San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski was named to the NHL All Star team earlier this week.

Site could be approved Monday for Wausau's first dog park

The Wausau Park and Recreation Committee could approve a location for an urban dog park in Wausau at its next meeting, Monday.

      2 Weston residents out $50,000 each after falling victim to scams

      Markets Right Now: Stocks surge on trade talks, jobs report

      1 killed in Juneau County snowmobile crash

      Sunrise 7 Forecast - Dec. 27, 2018

      7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, January 04, 2019

      Sunrise 7 Birthday Club! Friday, January 04

      US employers added a stellar 312,000 jobs in December

      Health care in crisis: Shortage of nursing assistants expected to worsen

      Weather Authority: Record high temps possible on Friday and Saturday

      American held in Moscow for spying is also British, Irish

      Fed chairman says if Pres. Trump asks, he won't resign

      Outgoing US Interior secretary defends legacy as he leaves

      House Democrats urge sweeping reforms to boost voting access

      Teen convicted in Plover shooting, stabbing to be sentenced Friday

      Deputy disciplined for failure to respond to school shooter

      Fewer affected in Marriott hack, but passports a red flag

      Recipe: Salsa Verde Chicken Soup

      Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of ISIS teen

      Weather Authority: Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday

      Recipes for 'National Spaghetti Day'

      House Dems approve plan to re-open government

      Officers charged criminally after 2 women drowned in van

      US employers went on a hiring spree in December: 312K jobs

      Signs of GOP unease over shutdown ahead of White House talks

      UPDATE: Driver identified after fatal car crash in a Milwaukee river

      UPDATE: Death toll in Florida highway crash rises to 7

