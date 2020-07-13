Advertisement

Portions of Kronenwetter Drive set to close Wednesday and Thursday for crossing installation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Kronenwetter drive to temporarily close at Bull Junior Creek Bridge for crossing installation

CDC and NCC team up to help families farm safely through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
To decrease incident numbers the groups have put together easy resources and guidelines for farming families to follow.

Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash that injured 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Wayauwega early Sunday morning.

Local music industry struggles with COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 16 hours ago
Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

First Alert Weather: Nice end to weekend, risk of storms this week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine along with some clouds today and nice. Warmer Monday. Storms on tap for Tuesday.

Weston salon brings barbers from Appleton to educate cutting ethnic hair

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For diverse hair in Wausau, it can be difficult to find a place trained to cut it. That’s why Sunday at Verve Salon, they brought the education into the salon.

Percent positive COVID-19 cases increases with 769 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
There are 769 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin Sunday.

Car damages animal enclosure at Wildwood Zoo

Updated: 19 hours ago
Marshfield Police say a car damaged an enclosure at the Wildwood Park and Zoo.

First Alert Weather: More sun and pleasant Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A line of showers and storms will push out of Minnesota into Wisconsin late this afternoon into the early evening with a risk of impacting the southern half of the area. After sunset, a quiet night and comfortable with a mostly clear sky.
Community pays tribute to traditions with scaled back Chalkfest, Meatfest

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
This weekend marks what would have been one of the busiest weekends in the Wausau area.

ATV collides with vehicle in Oneida County

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
Two kids sustained minor injuries after their ATV collided with a vehicle.

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
WSAW Weather

Mrs. Wisconsin America and Miss Wisconsin for America Pageants prepare for a COVID-19 pageant

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Mrs. Wisconsin America and Mrs. Wisconsin for America Pageant is still going strong, but COVID-19 has changed their plans for this year’s pageant. The pageant is a preliminary event, with the winner of Mrs. Wisconsin America qualifying for the Mrs. America Competition in Las Vegas to compete with 50 other woman.

Downtown Wausau Sidewalk Sale continues with restrictions

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
The Wausau River District was transformed into an outdoor market for community members to safely shop local businesses for discounted items.

3 kids cool off neighborhood, learn money management with ice cream truck

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
Many activities kids look forward to every summer are cancelled this year.

Report: Progress continues at Lincoln Hills amid pandemic but safety, education concerns remain

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
Top issues voiced by youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic revolved around boredom, missing school, and food complaints, according to the latest court-ordered monitor report.

Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Fmr. Waupaca bank CEO convicted of stealing $1.6 million from bank for personal use

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The former president and CEO of a bank in Waupaca was sentenced in federal court for using bank funds for things like luxury vacations and other personal expenses.

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, although the justices could not agree on a reason why they were unconstitutional.

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT
Kodie went missing on Monday and was found dead less than a day later

St. Norbert College releases details of phased reopening

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The De Pere college releases a detailed plan before reopening for in-person classes.

First Alert Weather: Storms mainly east of Wausau

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

City of Wausau crews working to replace 80-year-old sewer line

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
City of Wausau crews continued work to replace an eighty-year-old sewer line on the Wisconsin River near the Thomas Street bridge Thursday.

MPD: Another person arrested for looting in Madison’s downtown

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police say they have arrested another person who allegedly took part in looting and property damage in the city'd downtown in late May.

Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

After 17 years of supporting cancer patients, Marshfield’s Hope Lodge faces uncertain future

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
130 individuals, couples, and organizations recently signed an open letter to the American Cancer Society, calling on them to donate the Hope Lodge back to the community that has supported it since the beginning.

After 3 teens go missing in a week, experts see concerns with mental health

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
There have been three cases of missing teenagers over the past week in Wisconsin, with one cases in Wisconsin Rapids, and experts said mental health can be a factor in these situations.

Difference in face masks helping to prevent COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
Wearing masks is now a part of many people's daily lives due to COVID-19, but there is still some confusion over what type of mask to wear. Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Oneida Nation extends its safer at home order

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Tia Johnson
The Oneida Nation has extended its safer at home order to August 11th.

“Missing endangered” Howard teen found

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Her family reported her missing from Lost Valley Court in Howard.

United Way ‘2020 CommUnity Fest’ canceled, focusing on virtual ‘United We Can’

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The United Way of Marathon County is canceling its 2020 CommUnity Fest, originally scheduled for September 19th at Marathon Park in Wausau, and is refocusing efforts on a virtual event.

Reports: Big Ten moving to conference only schedule for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.

Record 754 coronavirus patients identified in one day

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The percentage of active cases -- patients identified in the last 30 days -- went up.

Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

Thompson dedicated to UW campuses reopening in fall

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Delaware North furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.

Janesville Police searching for missing man

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Woman found dead and child found alone in Town of Hartland

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a pond and a child found unsupervised in the Town of Hartland.

Marathon County to require county employees to wear masks

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Marathon County, it is revising its COVID-19 workplace policy, going into effect Monday.

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can obtain Trump taxes

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

UPDATE: Police confirm missing Wisconsin Rapids teen is OK

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an alert Thursday morning for a 16-year-old girl who left home and left a suicide note.

Wood County not planning on issuing mask-wearing order at this time

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
The Wood County health director said the county is not discussing issuing a mask-wearing order at this time.

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Todd Richmond
The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republican yet another victory.

Safety guidelines in place for State GOP Convention in Green Bay

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Organizers say they've been working closely with health professionals to implement CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Madison, Sun Prairie police report “staggering” number of gun violence cases in 2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Two Dane County police departments report startling statistics on gun violence so far this year, with a “spike” last week in Madison.

NWTC class to help police officers focus on community policing, rebuild trust

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
Officers across Northeast Wisconsin are taking part in a new class this summer, created in the wake of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd.

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire.