A line of showers and storms will push out of Minnesota into Wisconsin late this afternoon into the early evening with a risk of impacting the southern half of the area. After sunset, a quiet night and comfortable with a mostly clear sky.
The Mrs. Wisconsin America and Mrs. Wisconsin for America Pageant is still going strong, but COVID-19 has changed their plans for this year’s pageant. The pageant is a preliminary event, with the winner of Mrs. Wisconsin America qualifying for the Mrs. America Competition in Las Vegas to compete with 50 other woman.
Top issues voiced by youth at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic revolved around boredom, missing school, and food complaints, according to the latest court-ordered monitor report.
130 individuals, couples, and organizations recently signed an open letter to the American Cancer Society, calling on them to donate the Hope Lodge back to the community that has supported it since the beginning.
Wearing masks is now a part of many people's daily lives due to COVID-19, but there is still some confusion over what type of mask to wear. Health experts say masks are essential for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.
University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson said Thursday that he has requested $110 million from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pay for COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and personal protective equipment so campuses can safely reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.