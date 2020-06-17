Closed Captioning

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact WSAW/WZAW Engineering. We are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

If you have concerns about our closed captioning, please send an email to closedcaptioning@wsaw.com or use the contacts listed below:

Closed Captioning Immediate Concerns: Michael Streby, 715-845-4211

Closed Caption Written Concerns: Chris Swope, Programming Coordinator, 1114 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403, Phone: 715-203-8286