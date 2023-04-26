Impact 100 closes in on awarding $100k to a Greater Wausau Area non-profit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The women of Marathon County are coming together to create a big impact. The idea is for 100 women to participate to make up ‘Impact 100′. This year they have 133 women taking part, each of them donating $1,100 toward a $100,000 grant awarded to one local non-profit.

The 2023 finalists are Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, Learn Build Fly, and United Way of Marathon County.

“We know that local nonprofits are doing a lot of great things in our communities,” said Becky Kettleson, Co-President, Impact 100 Greater Wausau.

18 of them in the Greater Wausau Area applied for the grant. Each of the three finalists has a unique project planned to give back to Marathon County.

Friends of Rib Mountain want to improve walking areas. “The idea is to create more paved surfaces, to serve more of the community from a health and wellness standpoint to be able to exercise up there safely,” said Christopher Ecke, president, Friends of Rib Mountain State Park. Ecke is referring to Rib Mountain’s day use area, the most used part at the top of the mountain.

Also setting their sights high is Learn Build Fly.

“To expand our fabrication lab, you will help us to teach students of all ages about the interactions between humans and machines that are so critical to industry and innovation going forward,” said Jennifer Rauscher, Learn Build Fly. They’d buy a fiber laser and teach youth through projects.

United Way’s goal is on wheels.

“Purchase a truck and have a mobile clothing closet that will serve all of Marathon County. Taking the basic need of clothing to the rural parts of the community, to schools, to low-income neighborhoods, and to senior living facilities. Really putting much-needed clothing items in the hands of people who need it most,” said Carly Hanney, director of Community Engagement, United Way of Marathon County.

Each group said they are thankful to be considered and just to get the word out about their cause. Since there are 133 women this year the two runners-up will get $16,500 dollars.

Regardless of what happens when they tally the votes on May 15 and announce who takes home the $100,000 prize, the outcome for the county will bring a positive impact. “They’ll make Marathon County an even more wonderful place to live,” said Kettleson.

Since 2020, Impact 100 has awarded $250,000 across six organizations throughout the Greater Wausau Area. They also offer grants to women who need assistance coming up with the money to donate $1,100.

