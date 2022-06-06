News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Free Community Garden helps more than 50 families put produce on their kitchen tables

More than 50 families utilize the space to grow crops
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - As prices rise at the grocery store, affording fresh produce gets harder. That’s why more than 50 families use the help of a free community garden in Kronenwetter to grow their own.

“We don’t want money to stand in the way of putting food on the table,” said Marty Harris, land owner.

20 years ago Harris and her husband started a small garden.

“We started with one garden down by the road when a family that we knew didn’t have space on their own land to garden,” said Harris.

The garden has only grown as costs rise at the grocery store, making more people interested. Harris said they fill up the garden pretty much every year.

Many families have come to rely on it for fresh food.

“A lot of these people wouldn’t be able to afford this much of this kind of food to put on the table. And they supply their family year-round,” said Harris.

People enjoy working in the garden, according to Harris, and so does she.

“We’ve had all positive reactions and they thank us so much and my husband and I just want to thank them back because this enriches our lives so much,” said Harris.

Harris said she’s learned a lot about different cultures and gardening. Most who use her land are Hmong families who grow food popular in their culture.

“A lot of the gardeners are growing things that one wouldn’t easily find in the grocery store or the farmers’ markets here, things more specific to their traditional culture,” said Harris.

It’s a lot of work to coordinate, but Harris said it’s worth it.

“But I think we reap bigger rewards than the effort we put in. Through friendships, knowing that we can help people who don’t have another place to grow food. We just make all these connections and the land is here. As long as we are here we’ll keep doing this,” said Harris.

If you’d like to inquire about a space of your own, you can call Harris at (715) 571-3896.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, multiple injured in crash.
1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Roisin Willis of Stevens Point Area Senior High has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade National...
Roisin Willis shatters state, national records in 800M run at State Tournament
Crime tape
Wisconsin man charged with killing 6 in botched drug robbery
Critical incident
DOJ: Retired Juneau County judge killed in targeted attack, suspect named

Latest News

Kronenwetter couple offers land for residents to grow own gardens
Kronenwetter couple offers land for residents to grow own gardens
Wausau Police Department staff go through yearly active threat training
Wausau Police Department staff go through yearly active threat training
UWSP eliminated from College World Series with loss to Salisbury
UWSP eliminated from College World Series with loss to Salisbury
Park vandalized in Kronenwetter
Kronenwetter park vandalized; police looking for infomation