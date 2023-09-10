News and First Alert Weather App
'Artrageous Weekend' is back in Wausau with all kinds of different art to see

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Artrageous Weekend is back and the city is filled with music, food, and of course, art.

The weekend includes four separate events - Festival of Arts in downtown Wausau, Art in the Park at Marathon Mark, Center for Visual Arts downtown, and Birds in Art at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Downtown at the Festival of Arts, you’ll find music, water paintings, clay pieces, jewelry and so much more. The excitement for Artrageous Weekend is obvious. There are 130 artists who look forward to this event each year. It’s their chance to display new creations and for shoppers to find something they can only get in Wausau.

“It’s been focusing on not just the print art or you know the fine art, it’s crafts, it’s music, it’s culture, it is just a way to celebrate our community,” said Festival of Arts Board President Ann Lemmer.

“Wausau has celebrated the arts forever. We have a museum Leigh Yawkey is doing their Birds in Art this year. This is the start of it. They’ve been doing that for decades. This is like I said our 59th year, so almost six decades of celebrating,” said Lemmer.

Organizers keep putting on this event to support the artists and to let the community support them too.

“It’s very important that we come and support them, so that they can continue and do their art. Also, these are people too just like you, just like me and this is their business,” said Festival of Arts Coordinator Zoe Morning.

One artist said she would have never decided to become an artist if it wasn’t for Artrageous Weekend.

“I had been the emerging artist at the Wausau Festival of Arts in 2015 and then showed in 2016 as one of the juried artists and it was at this show that some of the neighboring artists that I was, you know getting to know and meeting really encouraged to take it full time,” said graphic artist Melissa Helene Bossenbroeck.

Artrageous Weekend runs through Sunday at 4:00 p.m. You will be able to view Birds in Art at Leigh Yankey Woodson Art Museum till November 26th.

