Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were found dead Saturday evening. Investigators said Daniel Gumz, 65, and Ronnie Gumz, 62, died as a result of what is presumed to be a murder-suicide.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call Saturday evening from a person who found two of his relatives dead. When deputies responded to the home, they found the two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene.

Both men resided at the County Road N home. Authorities have completed the investigation and autopsies, and do not believe there was any foul play or other factors involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.