News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide

(MGN ONLINE)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were found dead Saturday evening. Investigators said Daniel Gumz, 65, and Ronnie Gumz, 62, died as a result of what is presumed to be a murder-suicide.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call Saturday evening from a person who found two of his relatives dead. When deputies responded to the home, they found the two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was found at the scene.

Both men resided at the County Road N home. Authorities have completed the investigation and autopsies, and do not believe there was any foul play or other factors involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
First Alert Weather Days in effect Wednesday and Thursday due to high wind gusts 40-50 mph
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday due to strong wind gusts
A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

S.C. Swiderski has been chosen to invest in the City of Schofield by creating a housing...
Schofield housing development gets green light for project along Lake Wausau
Election 2023
GOP lawmaker wins Wis. Senate seat, creating supermajority
PEEPS Exhibition on display at Riverfront Arts Center - 4.5.2023
PEEPS Exhibition on display at Riverfront Arts Center - 4.5.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 4.5.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - April 5, 2023