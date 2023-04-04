Heading to the polls? Here’s what you need to know

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said voter turnout is predicted to be high for Tuesday’s Spring Election.

“This is one of those elections where we work very closely with all 61 of our municipal clerks, because many of the elections on the ballot our municipal offices, your mayors, your town treasurer’s, your town clerk’s your town and village and city boards. So we’ve been working very closely with the municipal clerk’s to get everything ready. We’ve programmed the ballots and they’re out to the clerk’s with all the supplies and they’re ready to go for seven o’clock for the polls to open,” said Trueblood.

Voters in some locations will also have the opportunity to vote with electronic poll books. Trueblood explained the county’s larger municipalities-- the city of Wausau, the village of Weston and the town of Rib Mountain are using them.

She explained they look like an iPad.

“When you go into the polling place. You’ll see the poll book uploaded onto this electronic equipment, where the poll worker can just help pull up your voter information real quickly, you sign right on the pad as if you’re signing on the paper. So it’s just a really good tool that our clerks have adopted in many polling locations,” Trueblood explained.

If you requested an absentee ballot, but have not yet returned it, you do have an option on election day.

“If you vote in the city of Wausau, you’ll want to take the ballot to City Hall, which is at 407 Grant Street. If you vote in the village of Weston, you’ll want to take that to the brand new Weston Municipal Center. That’s where they’re collecting those ballots. If you live anywhere else, or vote anywhere else, you want to take that to your normal polling location and give it to the poll workers there,” said Trueblood.

If you’ve not voted before at your current address, you’ll want to bring proof of residence like your photo ID, if it has your current address. Or a utility bill or something with your current address, along with your photo ID to show to the poll workers.

If you’ve moved since the last time you voted, you’ll need to re-register. That means you’ll need something with your proof of address.

For more information on Tuesday’s election, visit MyVoteWisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.