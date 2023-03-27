News and First Alert Weather App
Bucket Ruckus in Stevens Point celebrates one year of composting

Food left in the trash.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point business is celebrating one year of making the Earth a greener planet. Bucket Ruckus hosted an open house on Sunday. The open house was meant to thank their clients for supporting their business and educate others on easy composting can be. It’s no secret landfills are a problem, so Bucket Ruckus Co-Owner Kelly J Adlington is trying to help by showing others how to get involved in composting.

“Most of our food waste gets landfilled unless people compost back home in their backyard. It’s really common to have your own backyard pile and that’s really the ideal way as we as a society would be handling our food scraps if we all manage it ourselves, but that’s not possible for everybody,” said Adlington.

Adlington said it’s simple.

“Our buckets are fitted with a special screw top lid, so it’s really easy to open and close, and rather than dump your bucket at the curb like maybe garbage and recycling trucks do we actually take your full container and leave an empty one in its place, so you have a fresh container,” said Adlington.

The goal is to grow is and extend the accessibility of composting in Steven Point and one way they hope to do that is by getting schools on board with composting.

“They learn so much in a school environment and when young people see our food material going into a garbage that’s a habit they will take home pick up and carry for the rest of their lives, but instead if they see at school we’re composting that material and not landfilling it, same rules apply,” said Adlington.

Adlington mentioned composting does not produce greenhouse gases, instead, it produces a soil amendment. Also, she says landfill is not good for those organic products.

