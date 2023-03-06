News and First Alert Weather App
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years

Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember...
Dozens gather Saturday night outside Weyauwega City Hall for a candlelight vigil to remember Jon Jacob Morgan Jr. He was last seen on March 6, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff is asking the public to come forward with any information about a man now missing three years.

Jon Jacob Morgan was 22 years old when he was last seen in the King area on March 6, 2020. It was a Friday morning, and his parents say he didn’t pick up his paycheck. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with a white emblem on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who observes anything suspicious, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 258-4466. You can also submit information anonymously through the P3 app available for Apple and Android devices or online at https://www.p3tips.com.

