Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years

KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff is asking the public to come forward with any information about a man now missing three years.

Jon Jacob Morgan was 22 years old when he was last seen in the King area on March 6, 2020. It was a Friday morning, and his parents say he didn’t pick up his paycheck. On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with a white emblem on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who observes anything suspicious, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (715) 258-4466. You can also submit information anonymously through the P3 app available for Apple and Android devices or online at https://www.p3tips.com.

