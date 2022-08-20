Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021

News and First Alert Weather App
Officials still searching for man missing from Lincoln Co. since November
By Jade Flury
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021.

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March.

“A friend of his reported him missing,” said Lieutenant Grant Peterson of the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, “At that time he said that he was going hunting and didn’t leave any other details.”

On June 23, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Justice was on the scene when his Tomahawk property was searched.

“The search was done on his property just to be doing a thorough investigation just to rule out any possibilities. The first thing to do is to check the property and make sure he wasn’t there somewhere,” said Lieutenant Peterson.

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said they’ve received some tips about Strahota’s whereabouts.

“We regularly get tips. We get a lot of tips and each one is investigated,” said Peterson.

But no tips have led police to find Strahota. Since then, Strahota has been listed on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

”It was put out there just to get his name out there and to broaden our reach. Hopefully finding somebody who might know something,” said Peterson, “We just want to make sure that he is okay.”

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

