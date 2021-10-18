2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31. Below is a list of central Wisconsin communities’ trick or treat times for 2021. We are still adding to this list.

Almond - Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Antigo - Oct. 30, 4-6:30 p.m.

Amherst - Halloween 3-6 p.m.

Birnamwood - Halloween 4-7 p.m.

Biron - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Boulder Junction - Halloween from 4-7 p.m.

Clintonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Elcho - Halloween, 3-6 p.m.

Friendship - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Hancock - Halloween 3-5 p.m.

Iola - Halloween 3-5 p.m.

Junction City - Halloween 4-6 p.m.

Manawa - Halloween 4:30-7 p.m.

Marion - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Nekoosa - Halloween 4-7 p.m.

Park Ridge - Halloween 5-8 p.m.

Phlox - Halloween, 3-5 p.m.

Pittsville - Halloween 4-7 p.m.

Plover - Halloween 5-8 p.m.

Port Edwards - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Rib Mountain - Halloween 4-7 p.m.

Rhinelander - Downtown trick or treating is Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Citywide trick or treating is Halloween from 4-7 p.m.

Rosholt - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Rudolph - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Schofield - Halloween 4-7 p.m.

Shawano - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Stevens Point - Downtown is Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. , Citywide is Halloween from 5 -8 p.m.

Tigerton - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Vesper - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Waupaca - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Wautoma - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Weyauwega - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Whiting - Halloween from 5- 8 p.m.

Wild Rose - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Wisconsin Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.

Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.