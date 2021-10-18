2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31. Below is a list of central Wisconsin communities’ trick or treat times for 2021. We are still adding to this list.
- Almond - Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
- Antigo - Oct. 30, 4-6:30 p.m.
- Amherst - Halloween 3-6 p.m.
- Birnamwood - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
- Biron - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Boulder Junction - Halloween from 4-7 p.m.
- Clintonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Elcho - Halloween, 3-6 p.m.
- Friendship - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Grand Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Hancock - Halloween 3-5 p.m.
- Iola - Halloween 3-5 p.m.
- Junction City - Halloween 4-6 p.m.
- Manawa - Halloween 4:30-7 p.m.
- Marion - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Nekoosa - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
- Park Ridge - Halloween 5-8 p.m.
- Phlox - Halloween, 3-5 p.m.
- Pittsville - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
- Plover - Halloween 5-8 p.m.
- Port Edwards - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Rib Mountain - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
- Rhinelander - Downtown trick or treating is Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Citywide trick or treating is Halloween from 4-7 p.m.
- Rosholt - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Rudolph - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Schofield - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
- Shawano - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Stevens Point - Downtown is Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. , Citywide is Halloween from 5 -8 p.m.
- Tigerton - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Vesper - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Waupaca - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Wautoma - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Weyauwega - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Whiting - Halloween from 5- 8 p.m.
- Wild Rose - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Wisconsin Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
- Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
