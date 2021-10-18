Advertisement

2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Halloween is Sunday, Oct. 31. Below is a list of central Wisconsin communities’ trick or treat times for 2021. We are still adding to this list.

  • Almond - Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
  • Antigo - Oct. 30, 4-6:30 p.m.
  • Amherst - Halloween 3-6 p.m.
  • Birnamwood - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
  • Biron - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Boulder Junction - Halloween from 4-7 p.m.
  • Clintonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Elcho - Halloween, 3-6 p.m.
  • Friendship - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Hancock - Halloween 3-5 p.m.
  • Iola - Halloween 3-5 p.m.
  • Junction City - Halloween 4-6 p.m.
  • Manawa - Halloween 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Marion - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Nekoosa - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
  • Park Ridge - Halloween 5-8 p.m.
  • Phlox - Halloween, 3-5 p.m.
  • Pittsville - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
  • Plover - Halloween 5-8 p.m.
  • Port Edwards - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Rib Mountain - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
  • Rhinelander - Downtown trick or treating is Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Citywide trick or treating is Halloween from 4-7 p.m.
  • Rosholt - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Rudolph - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Schofield - Halloween 4-7 p.m.
  • Shawano - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Stevens Point - Downtown is Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. , Citywide is Halloween from 5 -8 p.m.
  • Tigerton - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Vesper - Halloween 4:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Waupaca - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Wautoma - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Weyauwega - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Whiting - Halloween from 5- 8 p.m.
  • Wild Rose - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Wisconsin Rapids - Halloween 5-7 p.m.
  • Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

