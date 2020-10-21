Wausau police looking for lottery ticket thieves

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the community for help identifying three suspects involved in stealing lottery tickets from a local gas station.

In a Facebook post, the police department says several hundred dollars worth of lottery tickets were stolen from the Fast Break Mobil gas station in Wausau. The first of two thefts occurred Saturday, Oct 17. Two men entered the store, located near S. 3rd Ave and Thomas St. One man distracted the staff member while the other stole the lottery tickets.

The second theft occurred on Monday, Oct 19. A woman entered the store and distracted the staff member while one of the same men from the previous incident stole more lottery tickets. They left the area in a gray 4-door vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jeff Strobach at 715-261-7815 or jeffrey.strobach@ci.wausau.wi.us. Tips can also be provided through the Marathon County Crimestoppers at http://www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/.

