Rothschild motorcycle rally raises money for dogs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kruizin’ for K9s goal was to have a fun day with motorcycles and raise money for dogs.

It did just that.

“There’s nothing like the sound of motorcycles,” Crossroads K9 Rescue director Heather Zynda said.

“It’s something that when you hear it, it makes everybody look up,” Elizabeth Schuh, the leader of the ride, added.

The event was put on by Crossroads K9 Rescue, all for their canines for cops program. The program trains one dog per year for police duty, donating the dog to a police department that may not have the funds to afford a canine for it’s department.

The program was founded after Zynda’s brother-in-law detective Jason Weiland was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

This year’s dog is Thor. Thor has been with Crossroads K9 Rescue since he was 8 weeks. He leaves Monday to go to the Shawano Police Department.

”Right now I’m going to mom cry all through the weekend until he departs,” Zynda said.

The day started with this 125-mile motorcycle ride, going through the Dells of Eau Claire with lunch, down to Mosinee for gas, and then back up to the Bull Falls Harley Davidson for the finish.

”A couple cars flashed their lights at us, it’s just something really cool to see all those Harley’s coming down the road like that,” Schuh said.

Once those bikers got back, more festivities followed. Live music entertained the riders after the ride.

“The events bring a lot of comradeship, a lot of new people that we get to meet,” Zynda said.

So far, 360 dogs have been rescued since their conception, and each one has found a home.

Events like this help them continue that message. And the rev of the engine can mean do much more than sound cool.

As of the afternoon, the organization raised 3,500 dollars. For more information, you can go to their website.

