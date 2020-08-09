Advertisement

Rothschild motorcycle rally raises money for dogs

68 bikers showed up for the rally
68 bikers showed up for the rally(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kruizin’ for K9s goal was to have a fun day with motorcycles and raise money for dogs.

It did just that.

“There’s nothing like the sound of motorcycles,” Crossroads K9 Rescue director Heather Zynda said.

“It’s something that when you hear it, it makes everybody look up,” Elizabeth Schuh, the leader of the ride, added.

The event was put on by Crossroads K9 Rescue, all for their canines for cops program. The program trains one dog per year for police duty, donating the dog to a police department that may not have the funds to afford a canine for it’s department.

The program was founded after Zynda’s brother-in-law detective Jason Weiland was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

This year’s dog is Thor. Thor has been with Crossroads K9 Rescue since he was 8 weeks. He leaves Monday to go to the Shawano Police Department.

”Right now I’m going to mom cry all through the weekend until he departs,” Zynda said.

The day started with this 125-mile motorcycle ride, going through the Dells of Eau Claire with lunch, down to Mosinee for gas, and then back up to the Bull Falls Harley Davidson for the finish.

”A couple cars flashed their lights at us, it’s just something really cool to see all those Harley’s coming down the road like that,” Schuh said.

Once those bikers got back, more festivities followed. Live music entertained the riders after the ride.

“The events bring a lot of comradeship, a lot of new people that we get to meet,” Zynda said.

So far, 360 dogs have been rescued since their conception, and each one has found a home.

Events like this help them continue that message. And the rev of the engine can mean do much more than sound cool.

As of the afternoon, the organization raised 3,500 dollars. For more information, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood County reports 2nd death associated with COVID-19 complications

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wood County Health Department reports a person has died from COVID-19 complications.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Potential for severe storms late PM into Sunday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
The potential exists for severe storms Sunday late PM into Sunday night in the region.

News

State confirms another 1,165 cases, 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A total of 13,162 people were tested within the past 24 hours. State health officials say they have now tested 1,046,878 people.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms at times this weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Storms are possible at times this weekend. Some could be strong to severe, especially later Sunday.

News

Man attacked over Trump flag at campground

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Za’Darius, Preston Smith adjust to new normal, sometimes without each other

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Smith brothers were the best pass rushing duo in football last season. Packer fans were also immediately drawn to their fun-loving personalities off the gridiron too. They'll still be able to show that off this year, just not together.

News

CREATE Portage Co. announced ‘Paint the County!’ mural project

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
CREATE Portage County announced Friday the ‘Paint the County!’ mural project.

News

DOT: State Patrol focuses on speeding laws in August

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The State Patrol posted Friday that their law of the month for August highlights Wisconsin speed-related laws (346.57) and reminds drivers that speeding can result in a fine and higher insurance rates or can cost you or someone else their life.

News

Eagle Falls hosting 4th annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event in Eagle River

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Eagle Falls Adventure Golf & Laser Tag announced Friday they will be hosting their fourth annual ‘Putts for Mutts’ event on Saturday, August 22.