News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rep. Tiffany introduces legislation to keep chocolate milk in schools

(Damian Dovarganes | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07), joined by seven members of Congress, introduced H.R. 3930, the Milk is Indisputably Liked by Kids Act of 2023 – or MILK Act for short.

This legislation would amend the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act to require schools to offer flavored milk under the school lunch program.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the USDA is considering banning chocolate milk from elementary and middle schools. This comes after the USDA issued a proposed rule in February that would set new nutrition standards for school meals, including limiting added sugars and sodium.

If implemented, the new standards proposed could limit the amount of flavored milk, such as chocolate and strawberry, in high schools while children in elementary and middle schools would be restricted to a variety of unflavored milk.  

“Out of all the crises the Biden administration should be focused on, how did chocolate milk in school lunches become public enemy number one? Chocolate milk is full of rich nutrients that support bone growth and development, and millions of children enjoy drinking it. From the looks of things, maybe instead of trying to cancel chocolate milk, President Biden ought to drink a carton or two,” said Rep. Tiffany.

“It is preposterous to think that the USDA would limit access to flavored milk for school children. Flavored milk is nutritious, healthy, tastes great, and children love it. Millions of children rely on the nutrition from milk that is essential to help them grow and develop. We applaud Congressman Tiffany and the other cosponsors for bringing common sense back to the school lunch program,” said Brody Stapel, president of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.

“Americans know, and the data show, that when low-fat flavored milk is taken off the menu, school milk consumption declines, school meal participation declines, and more food gets wasted. IDFA is grateful to Rep. Tiffany for introducing the MILK Act and leading this effort to ensure flavored milk remains available to children of all grade levels,” said Dr. Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association.

According to the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, removing flavored milk from schools resulted in a 62-63 percent reduction in milk consumption by kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, as well as a 50 percent reduction in 6th through 8th grades.  

“Children who drink flavored milk are likely to consume more of those nutrients compared to unflavored milk consumers. Children across the country should have the option to choose the most flavorful milk options available,” said Kevin Krentz, Wisconsin Farm Bureau President.

Cosponsors of the MILK Act include Representatives from Indiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frost Advisory in effect for Thursday morning up north
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty conditions expected Thursday morning
Breaking news
Phillips-Medisize begins process to close Medford plant, layoffs to begin Aug. 7
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue a “tough sell” for some to bring to Wausau
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash

Latest News

Showers and a risk of scattered storms on Saturday, while a chance of showers southeast on...
First Alert Weather: Continued dry to end the work week, some wet weather possible during the weekend
Man of Honor Society Fundraiser
Man of Honor Society fundraiser to be held June 9-11
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Cuba gives China permission to build spying facility on island, US intel says
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA...
Wisconsin football unveils Big 10 opponents for 2024, 2025 seasons