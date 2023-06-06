Rib Mountain to hold informational meeting Tuesday regarding incorporation

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain will hold a public informational meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss incorporation.

Rib Mountain started looking into incorporation in the spring of 2021. An outside consultant gave them the green light to present the idea to residents last summer. The town of Rib Mountain’s been around since 1905. It’s looking to become a village.

The meeting is from 5-6 p.m. It will be held at the Rib Mountain town hall. It’s located at 227800 Snowbird Ave.

Referendum Election will be held on July 11.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.