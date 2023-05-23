Portion of Highway 107 in Lincoln County closed for culvert replacement

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will get underway Tuesday morning on Highway 107 near Irma in the town of Rock Falls for an emergency culvert replacement.

Once the work begins, Highway 107 will be closed from Eggert Drive to Rock Falls Drive. Drivers will have to use alternate routes to get around the construction.

The work is expected to be finished by Friday.

Highway 107 roadwork (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.