Gov. Evers visits Wausau to support environmental protection during Earth Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers was in Wausau Friday celebrating Earth Week to support environmental protection.

Gov. Evers made three stops. The first was at Wausau’s new water treatment plant and later he headed to Marathon Park. The plant first opened in December of last year and has effectively made drinking water PFAS free.

Gov. Evers said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has been doing a great job at taking care of, and planning the next steps for controlling PFAS contamination. At Marathon Park, the governor planted a white pine tree to show his support of public parks and lands.

“You can’t see PFAS, but you can see state parks that are kind of falling apart and need some help. So, we will continue to invest in our tourism and economy especially since it brings people to Wisconsin to go to our state parks and other areas,” said Gov. Evers.

His visit also highlighted progress on the state’s “Trillion Tree Pledge.” Together with the DNR, they plan to plant 75 million new trees and conserve forests in Wisconsin. Before leaving Wausau, he also visited Rib Mountain State Park to further encourage conservation efforts.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.