News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers visits Wausau to support environmental protection during Earth Week

Gov. Evers visits Wausau to celebrate Earth Week.
Gov. Evers visits Wausau to celebrate Earth Week.(WSAW)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers was in Wausau Friday celebrating Earth Week to support environmental protection.

Gov. Evers made three stops. The first was at Wausau’s new water treatment plant and later he headed to Marathon Park. The plant first opened in December of last year and has effectively made drinking water PFAS free.

Gov. Evers said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has been doing a great job at taking care of, and planning the next steps for controlling PFAS contamination. At Marathon Park, the governor planted a white pine tree to show his support of public parks and lands.

“You can’t see PFAS, but you can see state parks that are kind of falling apart and need some help. So, we will continue to invest in our tourism and economy especially since it brings people to Wisconsin to go to our state parks and other areas,” said Gov. Evers.

His visit also highlighted progress on the state’s “Trillion Tree Pledge.” Together with the DNR, they plan to plant 75 million new trees and conserve forests in Wisconsin. Before leaving Wausau, he also visited Rib Mountain State Park to further encourage conservation efforts.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Kraig Terpstra
SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

Latest News

Narcan Nasal Spray
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan, but price for medication remains high
EAA to hire hundreds to work during AirVenture in July
Tara Jane Sullivan
Ground searches for Weston woman yield no new leads
Trax for Brax event raises $21,500 for local family
Auburndale High School’s Drive your Tractor to School Day raises $21K for local family