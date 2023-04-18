News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to flooding

(KVLY)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #194 Tuesday declaring a state of emergency throughout Wisconsin following heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt that have contributed to flooding issues in several counties and the potential for more widespread flooding across the state. 

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Above-normal temperatures within the last week have caused the snowpack in northern Wisconsin to decrease rapidly, creating elevated water levels in rivers and watersheds. This has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage, causing water-covered roadways, washouts, and culvert damage. Several rivers and streams have also risen to flood stage and could continue to rise in the coming days.

Heavy precipitation in the forecast could produce an additional one to three inches of rain, causing more damage. 

Gov. Evers is directing state agencies including Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin DNR, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should it be requested by local authorities.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Search underway for teens in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks public to not interfere with search for missing teens
Parker's interest in the sun and motivation to save money influenced his decision to go solar.
Wausau family opts for solar energy to power three-bedroom home
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project

Latest News

Enjoy the weather Tuesday, because wet weather returns mid-work week
First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, rainy later in the week
The area will feature apartments, restaurants and retail spaces, a children's museum, and new...
Construction begins at site of former Wausau Center Mall
Nicholas Meyer is charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and...
Bond has been set at $50K for man accused of shooting at Stevens Point police
Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office Capt. Terri Hook said exposure played a role in their deaths
Authorities confirm bodies found in Oneida Co. forest were missing teens from Lincoln Co.