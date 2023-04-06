News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau marketing, community organizations survey to see what makes the city special

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While people who live in the area often think highly of it, there’s a new push to let others know too. Later this month, the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy will conduct a focus group survey.

So, what makes Wausau special?

“I think Wausau is really a hidden gem in the Midwest. We have great outdoor recreation opportunities and cultural activities,” said Cheryl Wolken, Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin. “We’re really working to get people connected to clubs and organizations in the community, working to get people more involved in going to activities and events.”

The survey will focus on three specific types of people, those who have lived in Wausau for years, newcomers, and people who have moved away but have now come back.

The goal is to provide information to the community foundation, policymakers, government officials, and businesses. Sharon Belton, director of the Wisconsin Institute Public Policy Research Partners, said they hope it helps attract new workers to the community while also retaining the workforce already here.

“Making sure people feel welcomed when they come to our communities so if there new here really helping get them integrated into all of the great things there are to do in our area,” added Wolken.

In order to participate in the survey, you must be between the ages of 21 to 55, and living in Wausau, Kronenwetter, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, or Weston.

The survey will be available on April 25 through the Wausome Wausau Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Wind gusts will occasionally top 45 mph
First Alert Weather Day continues throughout Thursday
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.
Stevens Point Mayor Wiza wins re-election against Johnson

Latest News

Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.
Wausau connection to new Affleck/Damon movie
"Air" Movie Premiere Celebrated in Wisconsin
"Air" Movie Premiere Celebrated in Wisconsin
Defining What is Wausau
Defining What is Wausau
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis reacts in front opf Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. during the...
Bucks wrap up top seed in NBA with 105-92 victory over Bulls