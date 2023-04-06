Wausau marketing, community organizations survey to see what makes the city special

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While people who live in the area often think highly of it, there’s a new push to let others know too. Later this month, the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy will conduct a focus group survey.

So, what makes Wausau special?

“I think Wausau is really a hidden gem in the Midwest. We have great outdoor recreation opportunities and cultural activities,” said Cheryl Wolken, Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin. “We’re really working to get people connected to clubs and organizations in the community, working to get people more involved in going to activities and events.”

The survey will focus on three specific types of people, those who have lived in Wausau for years, newcomers, and people who have moved away but have now come back.

The goal is to provide information to the community foundation, policymakers, government officials, and businesses. Sharon Belton, director of the Wisconsin Institute Public Policy Research Partners, said they hope it helps attract new workers to the community while also retaining the workforce already here.

“Making sure people feel welcomed when they come to our communities so if there new here really helping get them integrated into all of the great things there are to do in our area,” added Wolken.

In order to participate in the survey, you must be between the ages of 21 to 55, and living in Wausau, Kronenwetter, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Schofield, or Weston.

The survey will be available on April 25 through the Wausome Wausau Facebook page.

