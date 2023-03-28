News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Northcentral Technical College dawns a new day with new manufacturing robot

Northcentral Technical College has a new robot.
Northcentral Technical College has a new robot.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Northcentral Technical College, students are always learning what’s new in the world of automation. It took all summer to build and creat and now, their new manufacturing robot is here.

NTC has other small robots but this is the first robot of its kind.

“Here we have our smart manufacturing system here at NTC. The system is designed to train students on the industry of 4.0. Industry 4.0 is kind of the next wave of technology reaching our manufacturing systems,” said NTC Electromechanical Program Director Dustin Van Dee Weerd.

The robot’s main job is to make flash drives and the students are in charge of operating the robot.

“Our robot here is going to feed the system as well as feed the robotic assembly here. The idea is to actually manufacture a product and have our students learn through manufacturing actual parts,” says Van Dee Weerd.

It took months for the robot to arrive at NTC. Faculty wants students to only learn from the best and newest designs in the manufacturing world to really prepare their students for a real career in automation.

“We thought it was going to be an eye-catcher. We wanted to do something that no other education facility has ever done. It did take us about eighteen months to get this robot in, so we are pretty excited when it finally came in,” says Van Dee Weerd.

Van Dee Weerd added that this robot has sparked a new interest in manufacturing and students are eager to test it out. “We’ve received a lot of pictures, a lot of students taking selfies with it. It’s pretty awesome and they are all excited to learn about the new technology here,” said Van Dee Weerd.

NTC purchased the parts from Lab Midwest. The robot will be used by students in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley King, 31
Bond set at $250,000 for Langlade County woman charged with child sexual assault
Maple Hollow has done a few small batches to start off the syrup season.
Maple syrup season starting off in a sticky situation
Town of Texas Fire responds to crash on County Road WW on Tuesday, March 28
Multiple people injured following crash north of Wausau
UW-Madison student dies outside residence hall, official confirms
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Breaking news
Police clear scene in Merrill, say incident was not a standoff
The DNR says more than a dozen grass fires have been reported around the state already this year
Spring means the start of grass fire season in Wisconsin
Evers is allocating another $775K for the program in his budget proposal
Gov. Evers checks out virtual logging equipment at UWSP Forestry Center
The system is designed to train students on the industry of 4.0 which is the next wave of...
NTC unveils new manufacturing robot