Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history.

“The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.

It went from a single-family home to a boarding house to offices. Now the newest owners are returning it to its original purpose.

“It had been derelict for a number of years. It was owned by a bank but not in foreclosure. But it had been vacant for quite a while,” Doede said

Occupants of the building have long said they felt the place was haunted.

“A lot of the employees of the previous real estate company that’s been here, they’ve all said that they’ve experienced paranormal things,” Doede said.

The Wausau Paranormal Research Society has investigated three times since Adam and Kristin Doede bought the place.

“The third time they were here they got a bunch of strange readings. They had recordings of a little girl’s voice,” Doede said.

Adam is a true believer. He says he was walking over the place where the old staircase to the basement was when he heard a voice say “be careful.”

“I’ve heard a little girl’s voice on a couple of occasions and so has my wife,”Doede said.

Once the renovation is finished they’re considering opening it up to haunted tours. Doede says he hopes to have the exterior of the house finished by next summer and the inside completely renovated a year later.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.