Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

It's a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year's state data shows a steep increase in the fall.

In late October, statewide there’s been a big jump in the percentage testing positive for RSV.

Wisconsin pediatric doctors said they’ve seen a progressive increase in the number of cases requiring hospitalization. Two to three weeks ago children’s Wisconsin was averaging five to six children hospitalized a day with RSV and similar viruses.

“As of this week, we see over 30 children hospitalized on a daily basis with RSV,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, Medical Director of Pediatric ICU, Children’s Wisconsin.

The good news is the majority of them don’t have to be in the ICU.

“I just happened to be on service in the ICU last week and we had 5 to 6 children in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Meyer.

Marshfield Children’s had five hospitalized cases of RSV so far in October. The majority of cases are in the zero to the four-year-old range and are coming into the emergency room.

Children with underlying diseases or infants are most affected. For most RSV brings mild cold-like symptoms like cough, scratchy throat, and fever.

“Based on the Wisconsin State Laboratory data, definitely the RSV season is peaking sooner than expected for this time of the year,” said Dr. Sonal Chandratre, Regional Medical Director of Primary and Specialty Care, Aspirus.

Experts expect RSV to continue to spread as we enter a colder season.

“RSV is spread through contact and the contact with the secretions and the droplets from a child,” said Dr. Meyer.

There are things you can do to prevent the spread and help keep your child healthy.

“Since there is no RSV vaccine yet, I would urge family members to ensure they are updated with their influenza vaccine and their covid vaccine or their covid booster because this is the time when you don’t want a double infection,” said Dr. Chandratre.

“My hope and goal as we go through this is that we are able to achieve an RSV vaccine somewhere in the future because of the impact on children, last year the estimate is that there were over five million visits to primary care physicians in the u.s. related to RSV and about 60 thousand hospitalizations. my worry is this year we may see more,” said Dr. Meyer.

Experts say if you notice your child having trouble breathing, or they have a fever over 100.4 degrees you should contact a doctor right away.

To learn more about RSV click here for a link to the CDC's symptoms and care page.

