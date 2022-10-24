News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.

In late October, statewide there’s been a big jump in the percentage testing positive for RSV.

Wisconsin pediatric doctors said they’ve seen a progressive increase in the number of cases requiring hospitalization. Two to three weeks ago children’s Wisconsin was averaging five to six children hospitalized a day with RSV and similar viruses.

“As of this week, we see over 30 children hospitalized on a daily basis with RSV,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, Medical Director of Pediatric ICU, Children’s Wisconsin.

The good news is the majority of them don’t have to be in the ICU.

“I just happened to be on service in the ICU last week and we had 5 to 6 children in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Meyer.

Marshfield Children’s had five hospitalized cases of RSV so far in October. The majority of cases are in the zero to the four-year-old range and are coming into the emergency room.

Children with underlying diseases or infants are most affected. For most RSV brings mild cold-like symptoms like cough, scratchy throat, and fever.

“Based on the Wisconsin State Laboratory data, definitely the RSV season is peaking sooner than expected for this time of the year,” said Dr. Sonal Chandratre, Regional Medical Director of Primary and Specialty Care, Aspirus.

Experts expect RSV to continue to spread as we enter a colder season.

“RSV is spread through contact and the contact with the secretions and the droplets from a child,” said Dr. Meyer.

There are things you can do to prevent the spread and help keep your child healthy.

“Since there is no RSV vaccine yet, I would urge family members to ensure they are updated with their influenza vaccine and their covid vaccine or their covid booster because this is the time when you don’t want a double infection,” said Dr. Chandratre.

“My hope and goal as we go through this is that we are able to achieve an RSV vaccine somewhere in the future because of the impact on children, last year the estimate is that there were over five million visits to primary care physicians in the u.s. related to RSV and about 60 thousand hospitalizations. my worry is this year we may see more,” said Dr. Meyer.

Experts say if you notice your child having trouble breathing, or they have a fever over 100.4 degrees you should contact a doctor right away.

To learn more about RSV click here for a link to the CDC’s symptoms and care page.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show

Latest News

RSV Causes Rise in Pediatric Hospitalizations
RSV Causes Rise in Pediatric Hospitalizations
New iPhone Brings Security Improvements
New iPhone Brings Security Improvements
Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations