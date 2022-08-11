Sun Country Airlines now booking flights from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers in the Chippewa Valley can now begin booking their flights on Sun Country Airlines with service out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

The announcement Thursday by the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport said that flights from the Chippewa Valley to Minneapolis-St. Paul would begin Dec. 1 and to Ft. Myers, Fla. beginning Dec. 19.

The second destination will rotate seasonally between Ft. Myers, Orlando, and Las Vegas, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport said. Trips to Ft. Myers will book for direct flights from now through April 2023, then switch to Orlando for the spring and summer before rotating to Las Vegas in the fall.

“Sun Country is well-known to Wisconsin travelers,” Joe Beckendorf, Sun Country Director of Network Planning and Airline Scheduling, said. “We already provide scheduled service to Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison, and we are excited to now connect the Chippewa Valley with the 78 destinations we serve.”

Additionally, Sun Country will expand the number of weekly flights for trips to the Twin Cities from what was initially released.

“We are pleased that Sun Country will be expanding their offerings from their original proposal to a total of four round trips per week to Minneapolis-St. Paul with flights timed to maximize connection opportunities,” Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director, said.

To book flights, travelers can make reservations on the Sun Country Airlines website or by calling 651-905-2737. All flights will be on 186-seat Boeing 737-900 airplanes.

In July, the United States Department of Transportation selected Sun Country Airlines to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, which at the time promised at least two flights per week to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Three airlines submitted bids to serve the airport during the selection process, and Sun Country Airlines’ bid was the one the Airport Commission recommended in May. The process began in March when SkyWest Airlines announced it planned to no longer service the Chippewa Valley due in part to a national pilot shortage. The other two bids came from Southern Airways Express, which offered daily flights to Minneapolis and Chicago on nine-seat planes, and Boutique Air, which proposed daily flights to Minneapolis on eight- or nine-seat planes.

Sun Country Airlines is headquartered in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.