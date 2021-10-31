Advertisement

Three Central Wisconsin runners finish on podium at State Cross Country

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -After the 2020 State Cross Country meet was split into three different locations, the one big party returned to The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

In the Division 2 girl’s race, Northland Pines sophomore Nora Gremban came home a spectacular third with a time of 18:43.

“It feels so good, I was so tired,” Gremban said afterwards. “So when I was like finally done, I was really proud of myself. So, I just felt like I accomplished a lot.”

In the Division 2 boys section, Medford senior Joe Sullivan finished his high school career with an eighth place finish in just over 16:30.

“Honestly, I was hoping for a little bit better,” Sullivan said. “I was in 5th or 6th most of the race. But, I mean, I’m not mad about 8th place.

“I wanted to get top ten so I’m really excited to get 8th place, and to be on the podium is cool.”

In the D1 boys race, SPASH had the best team showing in the Central Wisconsin area, finishing fourth. Leading the Panthers’ charge was sophomore Bode Erickson, who came home tenth in the individual portion with a time he was extremely proud of.

“Coach told me if I ran a 16:20, that would be incredible,” Erickson said. “And then somehow running a 16:10, that was shocking, shocking”

