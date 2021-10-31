Advertisement

Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing traffic delays.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the right lane heading southbound remains closed at mile marker 177. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last for over two hours.

This is a developing story.

