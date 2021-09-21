Advertisement

Oneida County cabin destroyed following weekend chimney fire

Town of Enterprise fire
Town of Enterprise fire(Pelican Fire & Rescue)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PELICAN LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A weekend fire in Oneida County is believed to have started in a cabin’s chimney. The fire was reported Sunday morning in the town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander.

The cabin was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The cabin is a total loss. Pelican Fire & Rescue assisted the Alpha Fire District and Monico Fire Department in its response.

As cooler temperatures approach, the department reminded people to inspect their chimney and make sure it is clean and ready to go for the season.

