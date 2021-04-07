Wisconsin Rapids native and UWSP forward Philip Flory announces he’s entering the transfer portal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP forward and Wisconsin Rapids native Philip Flory tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

“This has been a very tough decision for me,” Flory said in a post on social. “After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Thank you Pointer nation.”

Flory initially started his collegiate career with Seton Hall in 2017. He played in 23 games with the Pirates.

Flory then transferred to Albany for the 2018-19 season where he played in five games. The Wisconsin Rapids native took the 2019-20 season off from basketball but returned home to UWSP for the 2020-21 season.

The junior led the Pointers in scoring and rebounding at 20.7 points per game and 5.9 boards a contest.

