Wausau West graduate Brooke Jaworski is running toward Tokyo.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brooke Jaworski has her eyes set on the ultimate prize for track and field. The Wausau West graduate is no stranger to elevating herself to the peak of running. Jaworski still holds three Wisconsin state records in track and field.

“Ever since I have started track, that has been my goal,” said Jaworski.

An idea that was planted in her head at a young age.

“I remember the first time I watched the Olympics,” said Jaworski. “I remember walking into the living room, and my dad is like ‘Hey, look at this.’ I remember I’m like ‘Wow! That’s really cool.’ He was like ‘Ya, that could be you someday.”

The path for that goal was laid out at that moment. Become a state champion, win a national title at college, qualify for the Olympics and so on. The boxes are quickly being checked.

“So much of people’s potential is being lost because they doubt themselves and just don’t want to work hard, but I know if I have the opportunity, the skills and the motivation to do something, I’m gonna do it.”

The opportunity has been the biggest struggle for Jaworski. First, it was an injury her senior year of high school.

“It was just painful to watch the rest of the field blow-by,” said Jaworski. “Just like hearing the crowd gasp.”

Then it was COVID canceling a full year of her career.

“At the time, I was in great shape, had great speed, great condition,” said Jaworski. “Things were just going so well and to have that all end very abruptly, it was very off-putting.”

Now, it’s another injury.

“Some of the most tough psychological and physical stress that I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Jaworksi.

But all of it has happened for a reason in Jaworki’s eyes.

“I know what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and when all this stuff ends, and we can get back to normal, it’s gonna be something to be reckoned with,” said Jaworski.

All to reach the pinnacle of track and field.

“If God permits and my foot permits, I’ll be competing at Tokyo this Summer,” said Jaworski.

Jaworski returned to the track a week ago from an injury in her foot. She has two months before nationals start in Eugene, Oregon.

