Wausau youth baseball and softball planning for normality, youth sports sign-ups are underway

Doepke Park in Rib Mountain.
Doepke Park in Rib Mountain.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Baseball is a game identified with the atmosphere. A sunny day, the ring of the bat and the smack of the glove. That proved to be challenging last summer. This year, many leagues plan on that returning.

“It’s great to see them come out and have a great time and not worry about anything,” said Justin Sorenson, a board member for Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball.

There’s nothing like the feel of a ballgame.

“Like there’s nothing going on. We’re just normal and having a good ol’ time,” Sorenson described, “They’re not worried about anything at all, other than winning.”

Last year, the season faced hurdle after hurdle as they prepared to have a season at the start of the pandemic.

“There was a lot of what-ifs going on. If we could have a season,” Sorenson explained, It was a lot of work. Behind the scenes, working with the CDC health department making sure we could go on with a season. A safe season.”

Baseball was played with precautions, but participation was lacking. Sorenson said participation was down to at least half of the amount in 2019.

But this year, the preparation has felt more normal.

“As of right now, you know, everything looks good to continue on with the season and have a good year for it,” Sorenson said “I mean, it’s March, we have no snow so.”

While enrollment is still down, it’s increased significantly from last year. The season will be starting up in late April.

“Precautions are taken in the dugouts. In the stands, along the lines here everyone’s been spread out,” Sorenson said, “In lawn chairs, and stuff like that. "

And the ring of the bat will be back in what they hope is a somewhat normal capacity. Sign-up goes through Monday, March 15. You can go to the Wausau Youth Baseball and Softball website for more information on how you can sign-up.

