Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in the Xfinity Series

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Eagle River native Natalie Decker announced that she signed a deal to race in the Xfinity Series for the 2021 NASCAR season. The deal is with Ryan Sieg Racing (RSS) and sponsored by Red Street Records.

“The process for us moving up to Xfinity was something we’ve talked about since 2020,” said Decker. “It was already gonna happen. It was just how were we gonna make it happen. We worked really hard all through the offseason, and now with Red Street Records on board. It got put together all so fast.”

Decker is just one step away from the highest level of racing in all of NASCAR. As a female driver, she wants to set a standard that other girls can look up to and strive to be.

“It means so much to me to show everyone who needs to see it that your goals can happen, and you just have to work hard at it and to be the only female this year in the Xfinity Series, that’s amazing,” said Decker. “Just to be an athlete in NASCAR, there’s not many NASCAR drivers, to begin with. Yet, that is so cool that I’m also one of the only females in NASCAR.”

Decker will ride in the No. 23 car with Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb on the hood of the car.

Decker also added that her goals don’t stop here. She wants to be racing in the Cup Series in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.