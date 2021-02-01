Advertisement

Easy Asian inspired stir-fry

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Sunrise 7 with an easy stir-fry recipe.
Easy Asian stir-fry
Easy Asian stir-fry(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a an easy and economical recipe, Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council always delivers. On Monday, she shared her recipe for easy Asian inspired stir-fry on Sunrise 7.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound beef Top Round or Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak
  • 3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce
  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

COOKING:

  1. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
  2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm.
  3. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic.
  4. Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting
West Side Tasty Treat serving Filipino cuisine
Filipino food finds its way to Wausau
Marshfield Clinic Health System is introducing a new heart failure device that is the first of...
Marshfield Clinic introduces new heart failure device
Police are looking to talk to Dezman Ellis in connection with the deadly shooting at the Fox...
Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified
Plaza was a state title winner in hockey with the Central Wisconsin Storm. She will be...
From a state championship to serving her country

Latest News

Recipe: Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Spice up your next meal with the versatile Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Easy Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Recipe: Easy Mexican-style beef sausage cornbread skillet
Brittany Williams shares recipes from her book "Instant Loss on a Budget"
Making healthy meals for your family while saving money
Lifestyle expert Joann Butler shares healthy ingredients to incorporate into your diet
Ways to incorporate healthy ingredients into your meals