Easy Asian inspired stir-fry
Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined Sunrise 7 with an easy stir-fry recipe.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a an easy and economical recipe, Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council always delivers. On Monday, she shared her recipe for easy Asian inspired stir-fry on Sunrise 7.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Round or Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak
- 3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)
COOKING:
- Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm.
- Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic.
- Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.
