Former D.C. Everest wrestling coach Fred Lehrke dies at 89

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former D.C. Everest wrestling head coach and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member Fred Lehrke died on Sunday, his family confirmed to NewsChannel 7. Lehrke was 89.

The wrestling coach started his coaching career at his hometown school of Oregon after a college career at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. After stops at Kettle Moraine and Monroe, he landed at D.C. Everest in 1973 where he would remain for nearly two decades until his retirement.

Lehrke quickly found success, leading the Evergreens to their first state title in 1978. They were victorious in 1982 and 1986 as well, with Lehrke’s team record through his first seven seasons a sterling 153-59-1. Lehrke was named the Wisconsin Wrestling Coach of the Year in 1978 and 1986. He was named to the Wisconsin George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1981, and later the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001 for his Lifetime Service to Wrestling.

After Lehrke retired, his son, Eric, took over the program. For 46 years, a Lehrke was in charge of the D.C. Everest program. Each year, the Evergreens host the ‘Fred Lehrke Invitational,’ named for Fred.

“Wrestling’s been a really important part of our family for years and years,” Eric Lehrke said at last year’s meet. “For my mom and dad, my brothers and sisters, and so to kind of have a name on it and things like that, the Fred Lehrke, it’s a real honor.”

Visitation will be at the Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Weston Dec. 13 from 4-8 pm, with funeral on Dec. 14 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church at 11 am.

