Local U.S. Senior Open volunteer honored to be part of Stevens Point history

43rd U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since its inception in 1982, U.S. Senior Open volunteer Kristine Clark has made plenty of memories at Sentry World.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Clark. “I saw the golf course built, I had basically practice sessions for learning how to golf out here, played the golf course, actually did a season of working on the golf course.”

With the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, Clark was ready to embark on a new challenge. She is a marshall at hole eight at the Senior Open.

“I just thought it would be really neat, really be able to come out and see the sights again and everything else,” she added.

“Being a Marshall, I’m pretty much standing a pretty good portion of the time and in the sun,” Clark said. “But it’s been a very good experience. I’ve really enjoyed it and I really appreciate that I was able to be chosen to be one of the Marshalls on hole number eight.”

Nearly 2,300 people are volunteering at the Senior Open, giving Clark a prime opportunity to get to know her peers.

“I have met several people while being here, so that was kinda neat,” she continued. “It was very interesting to meet all the different people and the people as to why they decided to volunteer.”

This isn’t Clark’s first time witnessing championship golf, but doing it in her hometown has a special meaning.

“I love it, I’m just so excited that I was able to be a part of it and see all the players and everything else,” she added.

One of the best parts of all of it though, she’s been working with her eventual husband and have since been married for 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

