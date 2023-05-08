News and First Alert Weather App
UW-Stevens Point student research group studying pollinators year-round

By Chandler Ducker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s No Mow May, and some people have chosen to not mow their lawns to help pollinators. One student-led research group studies bee populations all year long to learn about the insects.

The research group was started in 2021 by UWSP students. The study is sponsored by the Wildlife Society Stevens Point chapter and is meant to raise awareness about No Mow May and preserve bee habitats in their backyards and the community.

The faculty advisor says why it’s important to the community.

“This project, in particular, is really important because it’s not only a scientific study that the students are interested in, but it’s something that anyone can get involved with,” said Holly Petrillo, Professor of Forestry at UW-Stevens Point.

Data and photos collected during the study will be uploaded to the Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade. Anyone can help with Bumblebee conservation efforts and make an account. Although the research study is meant for those at UW-Stevens Point, People who do not want to participate in university-led studies but want to contribute to pollinator research can download the Wibee app. The app is fun and simple to use.

“Were thinking that getting more data on what bumblebee species are present here will raise awareness for No-Mow May. We think that it’s really important to know what pollinators are in their yards,” said Amy Arrigo, Student, and participant in study at UW-Stevens Point.

Students from UW-Stevens Point participating in the research study are Anna Powers, Amy Arrigo, John Turczyk, and Noah Banach. All of the research is done outside of regular classroom hours and is on the student’s own time.

