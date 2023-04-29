News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau elementary school celebrates Hmong History Month with heritage day

The program included dances and songs from the Hmong culture
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at John Marshall Elementary School celebrated Hmong culture in honor of April being Hmong History Month on Friday.

The entire week has consisted of fun activities and lessons teaching students about Hmong history with today being the grand celebration. Special guests were brought in for dancing and singing Hmong songs including artist Jerry Xiong. A dance group from Wausau East performed and even some of the teachers joined in. They said it is important to learn and celebrate diversity.

“We just recognize that these are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, our students, and we all gain when we learn about other cultures,” said English teacher Heidi Schafer-Edwards.

This tradition happens every year at the end of April. Hmong Heritage Month was first recognized statewide in 2004 to honor the Hmong people who helped the U.S. in the Vietnam War.

