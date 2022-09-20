Culver’s, area officers team up for fundraising effort

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area Culver’s restaurants will team up with local police departments for an annual fundraiser.

Cops@Culver’s is part of the Lights of Christmas program. It uses proceeds gained through tips, donations and Culver’s providing a percentage of the sales to purchase gift cards for people officers come in contact with who are in need during the holiday season.

Captain Ben Graham from the Wausau Police Department said the program spreads light where there is sometimes darkness.

“Overjoyed. Surprised. Usually, they’re not expecting to get a gift card from law enforcement,” Captian Graham explained of the reactions people have when receiving it.

The event is at most locations on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Rhinelander Culver’s location will offer the partnership on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Officer will be present during the lunch and dinner hours.

List of participating locations:

Antigo

Clintonville

Marshfield

Merrill

Minocqua

Rhinelander (on Sept 20.)

Rothschild

Stevens Point

Waupaca

Wausau/Rib Mountain

Wausau - Bridge St

Wisconsin Rapids

