Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Many new businesses are coming to Weston. One of them is a new restaurant called Osso Buco.

The restaurant is located where the Basil restaurant used to be on Schofield Avenue.

“We’re looking for a fine dining establishment that’s going to feature fresh-made food and most of the sauces will be house-made,” said Marco Higuera, owner and executive chef at Osso Buco.

The restaurant is still under construction, but when it is done it will be an upscale restaurant with a variety of food choices.

“Including desserts that are going to be made here by me with my recipes and all of the ingredients will be brought in as fresh as possible,” said Higuera.

Higuera said the restaurant will offer Italian food but that isn’t the only type of food Osso Buco will offer.

“I’m going to focus mostly on some Italian from different areas of Italy and Mediterranean ingredients to not pigeonhole the food into a certain variety that people are going to think it’s all pasta,” said Higuera, “because it’s going to feature a lot of seafood and proteins, pork chops, fillets, steaks.”

The restaurant has contributed to the local economy by collaborating with local businesses.

“You know I’m working with local companies as far as the signage, and purveyors, beverages and all that will be locally sourced companies,” said Higuera.

There isn’t an exact date for the opening of Osso Buco, but the owner of the restaurant said he is shooting for the middle of May.

