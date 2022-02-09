News and First Alert Weather App
Local police departments express concern over rising sextortion of children

Tuesday is Safer Internet Day
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is Safer Internet Day. The day was dedicated to teaching kids how to not get in trouble online.

One in six kids ages 9-17 have shared a nude image and 41% of them sent the pictures to people they thought were adults.

Detective Matt Berres with the Marshfield Police Department said he deals with cases involving children being exploited on the internet often.

Several local police departments posted about a growing issue with sextortion.

Sextortion is an online exploitation crime toward children where coercion or blackmail is used. The offender does this to accrue sexual content, engage in sex to obtain money.

Detective Berres said many kids who experience this are afraid to come forward and tell someone.

“If they find themselves in that situation, it’s okay to talk to somebody that they trust and to tell them about that. Its not their fault that they became a victim of that because that’s what they are… they’re a victim,” said Detective Berres.

He said kids are often worried they will get in trouble if they report it. According to ICAC tack force program, only 13% report these incidents to law enforcement. He said it’s important they know about it because these offenders are often doing it to a lot of kids.

Detective Berres said Safer Internet Day is a great reminder to have a conversation with your kids about safe internet habits like knowing who they are talking to online.

Click here for a list of what you could talk to your children about to ensure their online safety.

