Colby to play St. Mary’s Springs in D6 State Football Championship game

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby Hornets (12-1) will take on St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday for the D6 State Football Championship.

The game is played at Camp Randall in Madison. All seven divisions will be televised live on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The game can also be watched on the Bally Sports Wisconsin App with cable provider authentication.

Colby will play in the title game for the sixth time overall and for the first time since 2011 when the Hornets won the Division 5 championship. In addition, they won the Division 5 championship in 2008 and the Division 4 title in 1998. Their two runner-up finishes came in the Hornets’ first appearance in 1985 in Division 4 and then again in Division 5 in 2010. They are the champions of the Marawood Conference this season. Colby earned its advance to the title game by defeating Durand 28-24 in its Level 4 contest.

According to the WIAA, St. Mary’s Springs seeks what essentially is its fourth straight State championship after the championships were not held last season because of COVID guidelines. The Ledgers won the Division 6 title in 2019 after claiming the Division 5 title in 2018 and the Division 6 again in 2017. The Ledgers are making their membership-leading 13th championship game appearance overall. They have won nine State titles. In addition to the latest run of three championships, they won the Division 5 title in 2009 and the Division 6 titles in 2002, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The Ledgers have finished runner-up in Division 6 three times, including 2003, 2005 and 2010. This year, they are the tri-champions of the Wisconsin Flyway Conference with Campbellsport and Division 4 qualifier Mayville. The Ledgers came back from a significant deficit to down Darlington 35-24 in their Level 4 game. Prior to joining the WIAA, St. Mary’s Springs won WISAA crowns in 1983, 1984, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1998 and 1999. In addition, the Ledgers were WISAA runners-up in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1989 and 1992.

