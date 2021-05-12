Advertisement

New York land being returned to Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican people

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - Papscanee island in New York, near Albany, that is being returned back to the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe. The parcel was controlled by Open Space, a land conservation group in New York. Then the group made the decision to give the land back to the Stockbridge-Munsee community. The land was named after Papscanee who was a sachem in the Stockbridge-Munsee community, is a place of strong historical value for the Mohican people.

“It’s a site that we have fought to protect before, now that it’s back in our ownership it’s very significant,” Stockbridge-Munsee community Director of Historical affairs Heather Bruegl said.

Right now about one-third of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican people live in Bowler Wisconsin. Before that, the tribes were actually from the east coast, specifically in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut New Jersey, and Vermont.

“We settle along the Mahicantuck, which you know as the Hudson River. So that was part of our homelands and as part of forced migration we ended up here in Bowler Wisconsin,” Bruegl said.

There isn’t a specific goal the Mohican people have for Papscanee island right now. But they hope to use the land to teach people about the importance and the history of the Stockbridge-Munsee people.

“For the community there, maybe have signage put up so they can learn about the importance of our people in that area. Just because we’re here in Wisconsin doesn’t mean we disappeared we’re still here,” Bruegl said.

For more information on Papscanee island and the Stockbridge-Munsee history in that area click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Plover crash
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Latest News

The Wisconsin Rapids School District held strong to their position on their mask mandate.
Wisconsin Rapids School District votes to keep mask mandate through the 2020-2021 school year
Rib cook-off participant pulls rack of ribs out of the smoker.
Annual rib cook-off event raises money for Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center
Merrill band student is sending her video to the WSMA band festival.
North Central Wisconsin band students take part in virtual music competition
Drink One for Dane raises money for the MDA
Campaign in its 15th year has a goal to raise over $1 million for ALS research