Antetokounmpo wins NBA All-Star Game MVP

ATLANTA (WSAW) -In his fifth All-Star game appearance, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his career. The Greek Freak finished with a game-high 35 points while shooting 16-for-16 from the field, making him the first player in the history of the game not miss a shot on more than 10 attempts.

Antetokounmpo becomes the first Buck to ever win the award. He helped lead Team LeBron, headed by Lakers star and team captain LeBron James, to 170-150 rout over the team drafted by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

