Demand for computer science graduates continues to outpace supply.

AP Computer Science Principles course dramatically increases percentage of women, students of color entering STEM pipeline
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The College Board launched the AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) course in 2016 with the goal of diversifying the computer science pipeline and encouraging more students of color to pursue STEM. Four years later, College Board is excited to release compelling new research demonstrating that goal is being achieved through the AP CSP course and exam. Data shows AP CSP dramatically increases the percentage of women and students of color who take the course, take a subsequent computer science course, and perhaps most importantly, go on to declare a STEM major in college.

Computer science education is more important than ever and demand for computer science graduates continues to outpace supply. In 2019, there were more than 389,000 computing job openings but fewer than 72,000 computer science graduates to fill them.

New College Board research suggests CSP participation influences students’ college major choice, with students who take AP CSP more than twice as likely to declare a computer science major at the start of college compared to similar students who did not have CSP available to them.

CSP often serves as the entryway into STEM for many Black, Hispanic, and first-generation students. In the class of 2019, CSP was the first AP STEM course for more than half of Black students (68%), Hispanic students (59%) and first-generation students (60%) taking CSP.

Additionally, this new research shows CSP students are more likely to enroll in CSA and AP STEM courses. CSP students, including female, Hispanic, and first-generation students, are nearly twice as likely to enroll in CSA compared to similar students who attended high school before CSP launched. This is even larger for Black CSP students, who are three times more likely to later enroll in CSA if they have taken CSP.

For more information, visit: exploreap.org

