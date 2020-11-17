Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR honors the Good News Project with 2020 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence award

While their main mission is to provide affordable housing for those in the West Indies, their service has expanded into recycling both electronics and medical equipment.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

In honor of America Recycles Day on November 15th, the Wisconsin DNR announced their 2020 Recycling Excellence Award naming the Good News Project as one of the recipients. Overall, 15 businesses, non-profits, and local government programs were selected for the recycling efforts.

Over the years the Good News Project partners with many organizations in the area to take care of local community members and those around the world.

While their main mission is to provide affordable housing for those in the West Indies, their service has expanded into recycling both electronics and medical equipment.

This year the Good News Project collected more than 272,000 pounds of electronic waste. Over the past decade, they’ve recycled 2.2 million pounds of electronics in Northern Wisconsin.

“My back actually feels that you know. When like we’re all here we’re actually lifting the stuff alongside our volunteers, but it’s exciting and it’s fun and people get excited about volunteering. They know that it’s going to be beneficial for the future generations for their kids or their grandkids,” Christine Daniels, The executive director for the Good News Project said.

While they aren’t accepting electronic donations at this time, they encourage everyone to hang on to them instead of throwing them in the trash.

“It’s just great seeing the growth and seeing the support we’re getting from the community. I mean people come here and they recycle their stuff in the bank, and they pay us. I mean what a beautiful thing that is,” Daniels said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Gureski, 21
Bond set at $500K for suspect in fatal Weston crash
Coronavirus
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers mask mandate challenge
Breaking news
2 arrested, 1 sought following break in at shooting range
Wood County K9 assists in drug bust. (11/16/2020)
Wood County K9 assists in weekend drug bust
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
New coronavirus cases below 5,000 for first time in a week

Latest News

Prisons have highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases
Good News Project Awarded For Ecycling
Good News Project Awarded For Ecycling
Mask education meeting
Mask education meeting
Three Wisconsinites are representing the Badger State on The Voice.
Wisconsin native Aaron Scott reflects on his time on The Voice