Wisconsin DNR honors the Good News Project with 2020 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence award

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

In honor of America Recycles Day on November 15th, the Wisconsin DNR announced their 2020 Recycling Excellence Award naming the Good News Project as one of the recipients. Overall, 15 businesses, non-profits, and local government programs were selected for the recycling efforts.

Over the years the Good News Project partners with many organizations in the area to take care of local community members and those around the world.

While their main mission is to provide affordable housing for those in the West Indies, their service has expanded into recycling both electronics and medical equipment.

This year the Good News Project collected more than 272,000 pounds of electronic waste. Over the past decade, they’ve recycled 2.2 million pounds of electronics in Northern Wisconsin.

“My back actually feels that you know. When like we’re all here we’re actually lifting the stuff alongside our volunteers, but it’s exciting and it’s fun and people get excited about volunteering. They know that it’s going to be beneficial for the future generations for their kids or their grandkids,” Christine Daniels, The executive director for the Good News Project said.

While they aren’t accepting electronic donations at this time, they encourage everyone to hang on to them instead of throwing them in the trash.

“It’s just great seeing the growth and seeing the support we’re getting from the community. I mean people come here and they recycle their stuff in the bank, and they pay us. I mean what a beautiful thing that is,” Daniels said.

