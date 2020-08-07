Ignoring tooth pain can led to greater health concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Severe tooth pain and dental emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic.

Even if you’re still wary of visiting the dentist, don’t ignore the warning signs. If you have a dental emergency that requires immediate attention, you might want to seek an endodontist first, not visit the emergency room or local urgent care clinic that have become the front lines for COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Alan Gluskin D.D.S., President of the American Association of Endodontists, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 via Zoom.

So what’s the biggest difference between a dentist and an endodontist?

Endodontist’s are “specialist dentists. We got to school and extra 2-3 years to learn how to handle toothache pain, to learn how to do root canal procedures and save the natural dentition,” said Gluskin.

Endodontists use a rubber dam to protect the patient from the dentist. A rubber dam will isolate the tooth, “its a very thin piece of rubber and we never do a root canal without one,” Gluskin said.

If you’re sleeping soundly at night and you’re woken up with a toothache, that’s a dental emergency,” said Gluskin. “You can have an ice cream cone that makes your tooth ache for 10 minutes then goes away, it’s not going away permanently,” is another example of what a dental emergency is.

That could develop into serious tooth infections.

