Stevens Point Common Council votes against teams playing at Goerke Field

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH), and Pacelli High School sports teams will need to find a new home field this fall after the Stevens Point common council voted that teams will not be able to play at Goerke Park. The council voted 6-4 in favor of having the teams play elsewhere.

The proposal from the three schools was to have 200 people on the premises during the game. The number would only include players, officials, media, and administration, but did not include fans.

The ruling does not mean there will not be football in the fall for the teams. SPASH and Pacelli could decide to either play entirely on the road or find another field that they could use.

“I think for the high schools you’re hopefully ok. With the universities, there isn’t another field that is capable of meeting all the requirements within Portage County,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

UWSP will have the toughest time finding a field to play on. The biggest challenge coming from the field not having the right markings and field goal posts not being at collegiate regulation. For the schools, it adds one more difficulty to an already stressful season.

“If we weren’t able to play at Goerke Park, that puts SPASH, Pacelli and UW-Stevens Point in a tough position,” UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth said.

