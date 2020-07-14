Advertisement

DOT seeing decline in bicycle vs. vehicle crashes in Wisconsin

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vehicle vs bicycle crashes have seen a 46% drop across the state of Wisconsin and a 62 percent drop in the North Central Wisconsin area. The reason—there are more bikes and fewer cars on the streets.

“I think that’s great,” John Nowaczyk, the store manager at the Trek Store Wausau, said

With fewer people driving, there’s more room on the road for cyclists. In fact, with more cyclists, that may actually lead to more awareness of the rider.

“The more the bicycles are out there, the more the motorists can see them,” Grand Supervisor for the Wisconsin Bureau of Transportation Larry Corsi said.

In 2018, there were 422 cyclists crashes in the state of Wisconsin and 34 in the North Central Wisconsin Region up to July 14. This year, there are 226 statewide and 12 regionally

There's been a 46 percent drop statewide, and a 62 percent drop in the North Central Wisconsin region.
There's been a 46 percent drop statewide, and a 62 percent drop in the North Central Wisconsin region.(WSAW)

“It’s good to see the reduction in crashes even though more bikes are out there,” Corsi said.

But crashes didn’t just go down this year. They also decreased by about 40% from 2018 to 2019.

“I think there’s quite a bit of education and people are realizing that they need to be safe out there,” Corsi added.

It’s that education that the Department of Transportation and Safe Kids Wisconsin is providing to those around the state.

According to the DOT, 80-90 percent of crashes involve operator error and a third of bicycle and motor vehicle crashes are because bikes are going the wrong way.

“We try to educate the rules of the road and making sure that you’re going along with traffic and not against it,” Libbe Slavin, the injury prevention program manager at Safe Kids Wisconsin, said.

But there’s one important note. This is taking into account crashes involving vehicles, not where cyclists crash without a vehicle involved

“It’s not capturing the child or adult or whoever just falling off of the bike or potentially running into say, a tree or a telephone pole,” Slavin explained

Just 10-20% of crashes involve a motor vehicle. It’s for that reason that cyclists still need to be vigilant and use safety.

Lights, helmets, and visibility are key. But still, know that many accidents can be avoided.

“Accidents happen, but just don’t be afraid, be aware,” Nowaczyk said.

In order to be safe, Nowacyk urges cyclists to drive with traffic, make yourself visible by using a light or bright clothing, and to wear a helmet because you never know when you will need it.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

News

Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.

News

Marathon County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A second person in Marathon County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Turning warmer and more humid in the next couple of days. A risk of storms this weekend.

Breaking

Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

News

Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

Sports

UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

News

Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

VOD Recordings

Summer Travel Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Students raise money for charity with car wash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.