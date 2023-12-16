News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Living with Dementia during the holidays

Dementia during the holidays
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season can be and should be a very special time of year, but it can sometimes be extremely stressful, especially when you’re taking care of not only your family but also an extended family as a caregiver.

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter says the holiday season can be stressful for caregivers. Here in Wisconsin, 191,000 dementia caregivers are dealing with the challenges.

Common signs and Symptoms of caregiver stress include feeling tired and run down, new or worsening health problems, and difficulty sleeping. The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter says it’s important for caregivers to communicate to other people who are going to be around them during the holidays about what to expect.

“So maybe one one-on-one conversation sitting down face to face with that person instead of having a big group conversation, making sure that there is an opportunity if the person becomes tired or overwhelmed that there’s a quiet place that they can go to just to relax and decompress and maybe visit with one with people one on one as opposed to the big group,” said Julie St. Pierre, Community Outreach Coordinator, Alzheimer’s Association-Wisconsin Chapter.

Another way to decrease caregiver stress is taking frequent walks with the person you care for. It’s also helpful for caregivers to delegate traditional activities to someone else.

“You know, so if historically the caregiver has been the person to host the Christmas festivities, maybe they ask somebody else to take the lead on that for this year, or if they’re willing to still host the event, maybe they make it a potluck. So instead of one person being responsible for preparing the meal in the snacks, have other family members and friends contribute to that,” said St. Pierre.

She said family or friends should offer to take that person with Alzheimer’s or Dementia out for a cup of coffee.

“Or come have a coffee or a cup of coffee at that person’s house so that the caregiver is able to maybe get out of the house and run some errands, or meet a friend for lunch,” St. Pierre added.

For more information on resources for caregivers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was wanted by Marathon County for shooting at a Deputy during a vehicle pursuit
Wisconsin Rapids PD says standoff suspect peacefully brought into custody
Snowfall Potential
VIDEO First Alert Weather: A chance of a white Christmas in 2023, could come down to a chance of snow this weekend
Vehicle fire on I-39 on Dec. 14
I-39 reopens as cause of semi truck fire remains under investigation
Norman Grasser school photo and sketch
Oneida County John Doe identified as Chicago man missing since 1980
Rib Mountain planning to bring in new businesses
Rib Mountain takes next step towards a Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

Latest News

Dementia during the holidays
Dementia during the holidays
After peaking in October, interest rates are now averaging 6%-7%.
Wausau-area home market moving at slower pace after peak spring and summer months
'It's Not Too Late Holiday Market'
'It's Not Too Late Holiday Market'
It's Not Too Late Winter Market
It's Not Too Late Winter Market