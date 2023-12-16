Living with Dementia during the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season can be and should be a very special time of year, but it can sometimes be extremely stressful, especially when you’re taking care of not only your family but also an extended family as a caregiver.

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter says the holiday season can be stressful for caregivers. Here in Wisconsin, 191,000 dementia caregivers are dealing with the challenges.

Common signs and Symptoms of caregiver stress include feeling tired and run down, new or worsening health problems, and difficulty sleeping. The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter says it’s important for caregivers to communicate to other people who are going to be around them during the holidays about what to expect.

“So maybe one one-on-one conversation sitting down face to face with that person instead of having a big group conversation, making sure that there is an opportunity if the person becomes tired or overwhelmed that there’s a quiet place that they can go to just to relax and decompress and maybe visit with one with people one on one as opposed to the big group,” said Julie St. Pierre, Community Outreach Coordinator, Alzheimer’s Association-Wisconsin Chapter.

Another way to decrease caregiver stress is taking frequent walks with the person you care for. It’s also helpful for caregivers to delegate traditional activities to someone else.

“You know, so if historically the caregiver has been the person to host the Christmas festivities, maybe they ask somebody else to take the lead on that for this year, or if they’re willing to still host the event, maybe they make it a potluck. So instead of one person being responsible for preparing the meal in the snacks, have other family members and friends contribute to that,” said St. Pierre.

She said family or friends should offer to take that person with Alzheimer’s or Dementia out for a cup of coffee.

“Or come have a coffee or a cup of coffee at that person’s house so that the caregiver is able to maybe get out of the house and run some errands, or meet a friend for lunch,” St. Pierre added.

